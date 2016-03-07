March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday Monday, March 7 NK Split 1 Istra 1961 1 Sunday, March 6 Dinamo Zagreb 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Rijeka 2 Osijek 1 Saturday, March 5 NK Zagreb 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 26 18 6 2 50 16 60 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 26 15 10 1 42 18 55 3 Hajduk Split 25 12 7 6 34 20 43 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 26 12 3 11 43 39 39 ------------------------- 5 NK Split 26 9 10 7 26 23 37 6 Inter Zapresic 25 7 11 7 26 35 32 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 26 6 9 11 30 35 27 8 Istra 1961 26 4 10 12 22 39 22 ------------------------- 9 Osijek 26 4 9 13 19 38 21 ------------------------- 10 NK Zagreb 26 1 7 18 19 48 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, March 8 Inter Zapresic v Hajduk Split (1600)