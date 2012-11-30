PREVIEW-Soccer-Allegri faces juggling act as Juventus eye historic title
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.
Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 30 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Inter Zapresic 0 NK Split 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 18 13 2 3 39 14 41 ------------------------- 2 NK Split 18 9 3 6 28 21 30 3 Rijeka 17 9 3 5 27 22 30 ------------------------- 4 Hajduk Split 17 8 5 4 25 13 29 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 18 8 5 5 26 21 29 6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 17 8 3 6 26 26 27 7 Osijek 17 5 8 4 19 15 23 8 Inter Zapresic 18 4 7 7 21 24 19 9 Istra 1961 17 5 4 8 15 19 19 10 Cibalia 17 4 3 10 15 29 15 11 Zadar 17 3 4 10 18 35 13 ------------------------- 12 NK Zagreb 17 3 3 11 9 29 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 1 Cibalia v NK Zagreb (1400) Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Osijek (1800) Sunday, December 2 Hajduk Split v Rijeka (1800)
BARCELONA, Feb 16 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is putting on a brave face ahead of Sunday's home game against strugglers Leganes in La Liga following his club's devastating Champions League defeat at Paris Saint Germain.
Feb 16 Manchester United are launching a subscription based app for their MUTV channel across 165 countries to help fans follow news and content about the English Premier League soccer club.