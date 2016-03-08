March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, March 8
Inter Zapresic 0 Hajduk Split 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 26 18 6 2 50 16 60
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 26 15 10 1 42 18 55
3 Hajduk Split 26 12 8 6 34 20 44
-------------------------
4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 26 12 3 11 43 39 39
-------------------------
5 NK Split 26 9 10 7 26 23 37
6 Inter Zapresic 26 7 12 7 26 35 33
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 26 6 9 11 30 35 27
8 Istra 1961 26 4 10 12 22 39 22
-------------------------
9 Osijek 26 4 9 13 19 38 21
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 26 1 7 18 19 48 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, March 11
Osijek v Inter Zapresic (1700)
Saturday, March 12
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v NK Split (1400)
Istra 1961 v Rijeka (1600)
Sunday, March 13
Dinamo Zagreb v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1400)
Hajduk Split v NK Zagreb (1600)