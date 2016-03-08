March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 8 Inter Zapresic 0 Hajduk Split 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 26 18 6 2 50 16 60 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 26 15 10 1 42 18 55 3 Hajduk Split 26 12 8 6 34 20 44 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 26 12 3 11 43 39 39 ------------------------- 5 NK Split 26 9 10 7 26 23 37 6 Inter Zapresic 26 7 12 7 26 35 33 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 26 6 9 11 30 35 27 8 Istra 1961 26 4 10 12 22 39 22 ------------------------- 9 Osijek 26 4 9 13 19 38 21 ------------------------- 10 NK Zagreb 26 1 7 18 19 48 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 11 Osijek v Inter Zapresic (1700) Saturday, March 12 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v NK Split (1400) Istra 1961 v Rijeka (1600) Sunday, March 13 Dinamo Zagreb v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1400) Hajduk Split v NK Zagreb (1600)