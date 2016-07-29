Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
July 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, July 29 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 3 Osijek 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 ------------------------- 4 Dinamo Zagreb 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 ------------------------- 5 Hajduk Split 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 7 NK Split 2 0 1 1 0 3 1 8 Cibalia 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 ------------------------- 10 Inter Zapresic 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 30 Cibalia v Inter Zapresic (1700) Sunday, July 31 Istra 1961 v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1700) Osijek v Rijeka (1700) NK Split v Hajduk Split (1900)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.