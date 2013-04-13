April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 13
Hajduk Split 2 Cibalia 1
Istra 1961 0 NK Zagreb 0
Lokomotiva Zagreb 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1
Osijek 1 Zadar 0
Friday, April 12
NK Split 3 Rijeka 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 26 18 4 4 57 18 58
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 27 13 8 6 40 23 47
3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 27 13 7 7 47 34 46
-------------------------
4 Rijeka 27 13 7 7 37 33 46
-------------------------
5 NK Split 27 13 6 8 41 29 45
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 27 9 7 11 32 42 34
7 Osijek 27 7 12 8 22 25 33
8 Istra 1961 27 7 10 10 28 29 31
9 Zadar 27 7 6 14 28 51 27
10 Cibalia 27 7 5 15 23 37 26
11 Inter Zapresic 26 4 11 11 28 35 23
-------------------------
12 NK Zagreb 27 6 5 16 23 50 23
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 14
Dinamo Zagreb v Inter Zapresic (1700)