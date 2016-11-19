Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Hajduk Split 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Inter Zapresic 2 NK Split 0 Friday, November 18 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Istra 1961 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rijeka 15 13 2 0 33 7 41 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Zagreb 16 11 3 2 25 11 36 3 Hajduk Split 16 9 4 3 28 14 31 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 15 9 3 3 20 12 30 ------------------------- 5 Inter Zapresic 16 4 6 6 15 20 18 6 Istra 1961 16 3 6 7 17 24 15 7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 16 4 2 10 16 21 14 8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 15 3 5 7 13 21 14 ------------------------- 9 Cibalia 15 1 5 9 12 32 8 ------------------------- 10 NK Split 16 1 4 11 6 23 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Cibalia v Osijek (1400) Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Rijeka (1600)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.