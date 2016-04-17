April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 17
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Hajduk Split 0
Saturday, April 16
Dinamo Zagreb 1 NK Zagreb 0
Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Rijeka 1
Friday, April 15
Istra 1961 0 Osijek 0
NK Split 0 Inter Zapresic 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 31 22 6 3 58 19 72
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 31 19 11 1 51 18 68
3 Hajduk Split 31 15 10 6 39 20 55
-------------------------
4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 31 14 4 13 51 44 46
-------------------------
5 NK Split 31 10 14 7 28 24 44
6 Inter Zapresic 31 7 14 10 26 41 35
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 31 7 11 13 32 38 32
8 Osijek 31 6 11 14 22 41 29
-------------------------
9 Istra 1961 31 4 11 16 22 48 23
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 31 1 8 22 19 55 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation