Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday Monday, April 21 Hajduk Split 2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Istra 1961 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 3 Saturday, April 19 Osijek 2 Rijeka 0 Zadar 0 NK Split 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 31 23 5 3 70 23 74 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 32 18 9 5 60 31 63 3 Hajduk Split 32 16 11 5 54 35 59 ------------------------- 4 NK Split 32 14 8 10 35 32 50 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 32 14 5 13 50 49 47 6 Istra 1961 32 10 7 15 42 54 37 7 Zadar 32 9 5 18 29 56 32 8 Osijek 32 7 7 18 32 56 28 9 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 32 5 11 16 38 59 26 10 NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac 31 5 8 18 34 49 23 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)