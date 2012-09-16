Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 16 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Rijeka 3 Saturday, September 15 Cibalia 3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Inter Zapresic 1 Hajduk Split 1 Istra 1961 0 NK Zagreb 0 NK Split 3 Zadar 1 Friday, September 14 Dinamo Zagreb 0 Osijek 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 8 6 2 0 20 6 20 ------------------------- 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 8 6 0 2 16 10 18 3 NK Split 8 5 0 3 13 8 15 ------------------------- 4 Hajduk Split 8 3 3 2 12 8 12 ------------------------- 5 Istra 1961 8 3 3 2 7 6 12 6 Rijeka 8 3 3 2 8 8 12 7 Osijek 8 2 5 1 7 4 11 8 Lokomotiva Zagreb 8 3 2 3 12 11 11 9 Cibalia 8 2 2 4 7 12 8 10 Inter Zapresic 8 1 3 4 6 11 6 11 Zadar 8 0 4 4 5 13 4 ------------------------- 12 NK Zagreb 8 0 1 7 2 18 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation