Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 25
Dinamo Zagreb 4 Osijek 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 11 6 5 0 24 5 23
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 10 4 6 0 17 7 18
3 Hajduk Split 10 4 5 1 12 8 17
-------------------------
4 NK Split 10 4 3 3 11 9 15
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 10 4 1 5 16 17 13
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 10 2 5 3 15 17 11
7 Istra 1961 10 2 5 3 12 16 11
8 Inter Zapresic 10 2 5 3 7 13 11
-------------------------
9 Osijek 11 2 3 6 9 22 9
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 10 0 4 6 7 16 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 26
NK Zagreb v Inter Zapresic (1500)
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Rijeka (1700)
Sunday, September 27
Istra 1961 v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1500)
NK Split v Hajduk Split (1700)