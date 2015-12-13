Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 13
Osijek 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1
Rijeka 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1
Saturday, December 12
Hajduk Split 0 NK Split 0
Lokomotiva Zagreb 3 Istra 1961 2
Friday, December 11
Inter Zapresic 2 NK Zagreb 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 20 12 6 2 40 14 42
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 20 10 10 0 33 13 40
3 Hajduk Split 20 10 6 4 27 15 36
-------------------------
4 NK Split 20 8 7 5 21 17 31
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 20 8 3 9 31 32 27
6 Inter Zapresic 20 4 10 6 19 30 22
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 20 4 9 7 24 26 21
8 Istra 1961 20 4 7 9 19 32 19
-------------------------
9 Osijek 20 4 6 10 14 29 18
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 20 1 6 13 16 36 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation