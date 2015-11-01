Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 1
Hajduk Split 0 Rijeka 3
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 4 Inter Zapresic 0
Saturday, October 31
Istra 1961 0 NK Zagreb 0
Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Osijek 1
Friday, October 30
NK Split 1 Dinamo Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 15 8 7 0 28 10 31
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 15 8 5 2 20 12 29
3 Dinamo Zagreb 15 7 6 2 31 11 27
-------------------------
4 NK Split 15 7 4 4 16 13 25
-------------------------
5 Inter Zapresic 15 4 7 4 16 22 19
6 Istra 1961 15 4 6 5 16 24 18
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 15 3 8 4 20 19 17
8 Lokomotiva Zagreb 15 5 2 8 22 25 17
-------------------------
9 Osijek 15 2 4 9 11 27 10
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 15 0 5 10 12 29 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation