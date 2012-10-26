Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 26 Istra 1961 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Inter Zapresic 3 NK Zagreb 2 Osijek 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 12 9 2 1 29 11 29 ------------------------- 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 13 7 2 4 22 20 23 3 Osijek 13 5 6 2 16 9 21 ------------------------- 4 NK Split 12 6 2 4 20 15 20 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 13 5 4 4 19 17 19 6 Hajduk Split 12 5 3 4 20 13 18 7 Rijeka 12 5 3 4 16 16 18 8 Istra 1961 13 4 4 5 10 12 16 9 Inter Zapresic 13 3 5 5 17 19 14 10 Cibalia 12 3 2 7 12 20 11 11 NK Zagreb 13 2 3 8 8 26 9 ------------------------- 12 Zadar 12 1 4 7 11 22 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 27 Cibalia v Dinamo Zagreb (1300) Sunday, October 28 NK Split v Hajduk Split (1800)