Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 14 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rijeka 11 9 2 0 25 6 29 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Zagreb 12 8 2 2 19 10 26 3 Osijek 11 7 3 1 18 8 24 ------------------------- 4 Hajduk Split 11 6 3 2 23 11 21 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 11 3 2 6 14 15 11 6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 12 2 5 5 11 17 11 7 Istra 1961 11 2 4 5 12 17 10 8 Inter Zapresic 11 1 6 4 11 18 9 ------------------------- 9 Cibalia 11 0 5 6 9 25 5 ------------------------- 10 NK Split 11 0 4 7 2 17 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 Lokomotiva Zagreb v Istra 1961 (1300) Inter Zapresic v Cibalia (1500) Sunday, October 16 Rijeka v Osijek (1300) Hajduk Split v NK Split (1500)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)