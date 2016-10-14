Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 14 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rijeka 11 9 2 0 25 6 29 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Zagreb 12 8 2 2 19 10 26 3 Osijek 11 7 3 1 18 8 24 ------------------------- 4 Hajduk Split 11 6 3 2 23 11 21 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 11 3 2 6 14 15 11 6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 12 2 5 5 11 17 11 7 Istra 1961 11 2 4 5 12 17 10 8 Inter Zapresic 11 1 6 4 11 18 9 ------------------------- 9 Cibalia 11 0 5 6 9 25 5 ------------------------- 10 NK Split 11 0 4 7 2 17 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 Lokomotiva Zagreb v Istra 1961 (1300) Inter Zapresic v Cibalia (1500) Sunday, October 16 Rijeka v Osijek (1300) Hajduk Split v NK Split (1500)