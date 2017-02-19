Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 19
Osijek 2 Rijeka 3
NK Split 1 Hajduk Split 1
Saturday, February 18
Cibalia 1 Inter Zapresic 1
Dinamo Zagreb 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Friday, February 17
Istra 1961 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 21 17 4 0 42 10 55
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 21 15 4 2 33 13 49
3 Hajduk Split 21 11 5 5 34 19 38
-------------------------
4 Osijek 21 11 5 5 30 21 38
-------------------------
5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 21 7 6 8 23 23 27
6 Istra 1961 21 5 7 9 22 30 22
7 Inter Zapresic 21 4 9 8 20 29 21
8 Lokomotiva Zagreb 21 6 2 13 24 28 20
-------------------------
9 NK Split 21 1 6 14 8 31 9
-------------------------
10 Cibalia 21 1 6 14 15 47 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation