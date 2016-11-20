Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 20
Cibalia 0 Osijek 2
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Rijeka 0
Saturday, November 19
Hajduk Split 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0
Inter Zapresic 2 NK Split 0
Friday, November 18
Dinamo Zagreb 1 Istra 1961 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 16 13 3 0 33 7 42
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 16 11 3 2 25 11 36
3 Osijek 16 10 3 3 22 12 33
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split 16 9 4 3 28 14 31
-------------------------
5 Inter Zapresic 16 4 6 6 15 20 18
6 Istra 1961 16 3 6 7 17 24 15
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 16 3 6 7 13 21 15
8 Lokomotiva Zagreb 16 4 2 10 16 21 14
-------------------------
9 Cibalia 16 1 5 10 12 34 8
-------------------------
10 NK Split 16 1 4 11 6 23 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation