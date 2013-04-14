April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 14 Dinamo Zagreb 2 Inter Zapresic 0 Saturday, April 13 Hajduk Split 2 Cibalia 1 Istra 1961 0 NK Zagreb 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Osijek 1 Zadar 0 Friday, April 12 NK Split 3 Rijeka 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 27 19 4 4 59 18 61 ------------------------- 2 Hajduk Split 27 13 8 6 40 23 47 3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 27 13 7 7 47 34 46 ------------------------- 4 Rijeka 27 13 7 7 37 33 46 ------------------------- 5 NK Split 27 13 6 8 41 29 45 6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 27 9 7 11 32 42 34 7 Osijek 27 7 12 8 22 25 33 8 Istra 1961 27 7 10 10 28 29 31 9 Zadar 27 7 6 14 28 51 27 10 Cibalia 27 7 5 15 23 37 26 11 Inter Zapresic 27 4 11 12 28 37 23 ------------------------- 12 NK Zagreb 27 6 5 16 23 50 23 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation