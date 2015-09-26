Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 26
NK Zagreb 2 Inter Zapresic 3
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Rijeka 0
Friday, September 25
Dinamo Zagreb 4 Osijek 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 11 6 5 0 24 5 23
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 11 4 7 0 17 7 19
3 Hajduk Split 10 4 5 1 12 8 17
-------------------------
4 NK Split 10 4 3 3 11 9 15
-------------------------
5 Inter Zapresic 11 3 5 3 10 15 14
6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 10 4 1 5 16 17 13
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 11 2 6 3 15 17 12
8 Istra 1961 10 2 5 3 12 16 11
-------------------------
9 Osijek 11 2 3 6 9 22 9
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 11 0 4 7 9 19 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 27
Istra 1961 v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1500)
NK Split v Hajduk Split (1700)