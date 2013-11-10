UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barca run riot before coach bombshell, Real falter
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 10 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Saturday, November 9 Hajduk Split 2 Istra 1961 0 Osijek 0 NK Split 0 Friday, November 8 Zadar 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 16 11 3 2 26 9 36 ------------------------- 2 Hajduk Split 16 10 4 2 29 12 34 3 Rijeka 15 8 5 2 26 11 29 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 16 9 2 5 27 20 29 ------------------------- 5 NK Split 16 7 5 4 16 13 26 6 Istra 1961 16 5 4 7 18 23 19 7 Zadar 16 4 3 9 12 24 15 8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 16 3 5 8 19 23 14 9 Osijek 16 2 3 11 10 34 9 10 NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac 15 1 4 10 10 24 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 10 Rijeka v NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac (1800)
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
PARIS, March 1 Thomas Lemar's extra-time winner sent Monaco into the quarter-finals of the French Cup after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday as holders Paris St Germain left it late to down Ligue 2 side Niort.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Millonarios 1 La Equidad 0 Patriotas Boyaca 0 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 7 5 1 1 12 6 16 2 Alianza Petrolera 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 3 Pasto 6 3 2 1 11 2 11 4 Patriotas Boyaca 7 3 2 2 9 9 11 5 Millonarios 5 3 1 1 8 2 10 6