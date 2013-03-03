March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 3
Istra 1961 1 Rijeka 1
Saturday, March 2
Cibalia 0 Hajduk Split 2
Dinamo Zagreb 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Zadar 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0
Friday, March 1
Inter Zapresic 1 NK Zagreb 2
NK Split 0 Osijek 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 22 16 2 4 49 18 50
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 22 11 6 5 32 16 39
3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 22 10 6 6 32 26 36
-------------------------
4 NK Split 22 10 4 8 33 27 34
-------------------------
5 Rijeka 22 9 7 6 30 28 34
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 22 9 5 8 30 33 32
7 Osijek 22 6 10 6 21 20 28
8 Istra 1961 22 5 8 9 20 25 23
9 Zadar 22 6 5 11 23 38 23
10 NK Zagreb 22 6 4 12 18 36 22
11 Inter Zapresic 22 4 8 10 24 30 20
-------------------------
R12 Cibalia 22 5 5 12 18 33 20
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation