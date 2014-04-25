UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, April 25 Istra 1961 0 Osijek 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Dinamo Zagreb 32 24 5 3 75 23 77 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 32 18 9 5 60 31 63 3 Hajduk Split 32 16 11 5 54 35 59 ------------------------- 4 NK Split 32 14 8 10 35 32 50 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 32 14 5 13 50 49 47 6 Istra 1961 33 10 8 15 42 54 38 7 Zadar 32 9 5 18 29 56 32 8 Osijek 33 7 8 18 32 56 29 9 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 32 5 11 16 38 59 26 10 NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac 32 5 8 19 34 54 23 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 26 Lokomotiva Zagreb v Dinamo Zagreb (1300) Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Hajduk Split (1700) Sunday, April 27 NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac v Zadar (1300) NK Split v Rijeka (1700)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,