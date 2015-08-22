Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 22
Istra 1961 1 Dinamo Zagreb 1
NK Split 0 Rijeka 2
Friday, August 21
Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Inter Zapresic 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 7 3 4 0 13 4 13
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 7 2 5 0 11 7 11
3 NK Split 7 3 2 2 7 7 11
-------------------------
4 Istra 1961 7 2 4 1 12 12 10
-------------------------
5 Inter Zapresic 7 2 4 1 6 8 10
6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 7 2 1 4 13 12 7
7 Hajduk Split 6 1 4 1 6 8 7
8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 6 1 3 2 12 12 6
-------------------------
9 Osijek 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 6 0 3 3 5 11 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 23
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v NK Zagreb (1700)
Hajduk Split v Osijek (1900)