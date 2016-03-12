March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 12
Istra 1961 0 Rijeka 1
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 NK Split 1
Friday, March 11
Osijek 1 Inter Zapresic 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 26 18 6 2 50 16 60
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 27 16 10 1 43 18 58
3 Hajduk Split 26 12 8 6 34 20 44
-------------------------
4 NK Split 27 10 10 7 27 23 40
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 26 12 3 11 43 39 39
6 Inter Zapresic 27 7 12 8 26 36 33
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 27 6 9 12 30 36 27
8 Osijek 27 5 9 13 20 38 24
-------------------------
9 Istra 1961 27 4 10 13 22 40 22
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 26 1 7 18 19 48 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 13
Dinamo Zagreb v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1400)
Hajduk Split v NK Zagreb (1600)