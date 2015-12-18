Dec 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday
Friday, December 18
NK Zagreb 0 Rijeka 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 21 11 10 0 35 13 43
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 20 12 6 2 40 14 42
3 Hajduk Split 20 10 6 4 27 15 36
-------------------------
4 NK Split 20 8 7 5 21 17 31
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 20 8 3 9 31 32 27
6 Inter Zapresic 20 4 10 6 19 30 22
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 20 4 9 7 24 26 21
8 Istra 1961 20 4 7 9 19 32 19
-------------------------
9 Osijek 20 4 6 10 14 29 18
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 21 1 6 14 16 38 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 19
Dinamo Zagreb v Inter Zapresic (1400)
Istra 1961 v Hajduk Split (1600)
Sunday, December 20
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1400)
NK Split v Osijek (1600)