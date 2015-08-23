Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 23
Hajduk Split 3 Osijek 0
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 NK Zagreb 1
Saturday, August 22
Istra 1961 1 Dinamo Zagreb 1
NK Split 0 Rijeka 2
Friday, August 21
Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Inter Zapresic 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 7 3 4 0 13 4 13
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 7 2 5 0 11 7 11
3 NK Split 7 3 2 2 7 7 11
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split 7 2 4 1 9 8 10
-------------------------
5 Istra 1961 7 2 4 1 12 12 10
6 Inter Zapresic 7 2 4 1 6 8 10
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 7 2 3 2 14 13 9
8 Lokomotiva Zagreb 7 2 1 4 13 12 7
-------------------------
9 Osijek 7 1 2 4 5 12 5
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 7 0 3 4 6 13 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation