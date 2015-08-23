Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 23 Hajduk Split 3 Osijek 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 NK Zagreb 1 Saturday, August 22 Istra 1961 1 Dinamo Zagreb 1 NK Split 0 Rijeka 2 Friday, August 21 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Inter Zapresic 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 7 3 4 0 13 4 13 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 7 2 5 0 11 7 11 3 NK Split 7 3 2 2 7 7 11 ------------------------- 4 Hajduk Split 7 2 4 1 9 8 10 ------------------------- 5 Istra 1961 7 2 4 1 12 12 10 6 Inter Zapresic 7 2 4 1 6 8 10 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 7 2 3 2 14 13 9 8 Lokomotiva Zagreb 7 2 1 4 13 12 7 ------------------------- 9 Osijek 7 1 2 4 5 12 5 ------------------------- 10 NK Zagreb 7 0 3 4 6 13 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation