Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 28
NK Split 0 Hajduk Split 1
Saturday, October 27
Cibalia 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1
Zadar 2 Rijeka 4
Friday, October 26
Istra 1961 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Inter Zapresic 3
NK Zagreb 2 Osijek 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 13 10 2 1 30 11 32
-------------------------
2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 13 7 2 4 22 20 23
3 Hajduk Split 13 6 3 4 21 13 21
-------------------------
4 Osijek 13 5 6 2 16 9 21
-------------------------
5 Rijeka 13 6 3 4 20 18 21
6 NK Split 13 6 2 5 20 16 20
7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 13 5 4 4 19 17 19
8 Istra 1961 13 4 4 5 10 12 16
9 Inter Zapresic 13 3 5 5 17 19 14
10 Cibalia 13 3 2 8 12 21 11
11 NK Zagreb 13 2 3 8 8 26 9
-------------------------
12 Zadar 13 1 4 8 13 26 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation