March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 13
Dinamo Zagreb 3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 2
Hajduk Split 1 NK Zagreb 0
Saturday, March 12
Istra 1961 0 Rijeka 1
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 NK Split 1
Friday, March 11
Osijek 1 Inter Zapresic 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 27 19 6 2 53 18 63
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 27 16 10 1 43 18 58
3 Hajduk Split 27 13 8 6 35 20 47
-------------------------
4 NK Split 27 10 10 7 27 23 40
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 27 12 3 12 45 42 39
6 Inter Zapresic 27 7 12 8 26 36 33
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 27 6 9 12 30 36 27
8 Osijek 27 5 9 13 20 38 24
-------------------------
9 Istra 1961 27 4 10 13 22 40 22
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 27 1 7 19 19 49 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation