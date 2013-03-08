March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 8
Lokomotiva Zagreb 4 Zadar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 22 16 2 4 49 18 50
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 22 11 6 5 32 16 39
3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 23 11 6 6 36 27 39
-------------------------
4 NK Split 22 10 4 8 33 27 34
-------------------------
5 Rijeka 22 9 7 6 30 28 34
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 22 9 5 8 30 33 32
7 Osijek 22 6 10 6 21 20 28
8 Istra 1961 22 5 8 9 20 25 23
9 Zadar 23 6 5 12 24 42 23
10 NK Zagreb 22 6 4 12 18 36 22
11 Inter Zapresic 22 4 8 10 24 30 20
-------------------------
12 Cibalia 22 5 5 12 18 33 20
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 9
Rijeka v Inter Zapresic (1400)
NK Split v NK Zagreb (1400)
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Cibalia (1400)
Hajduk Split v Istra 1961 (1700)
Sunday, March 10
Dinamo Zagreb v Osijek (1700)