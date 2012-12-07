Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, December 7 Hajduk Split 1 Inter Zapresic 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Cibalia 0 NK Zagreb 2 Istra 1961 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 18 13 2 3 39 14 41 ------------------------- 2 Hajduk Split 19 9 6 4 27 14 33 3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 19 9 5 5 27 21 32 ------------------------- 4 Rijeka 18 9 4 5 28 23 31 ------------------------- 5 NK Split 18 9 3 6 28 21 30 6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 18 9 3 6 28 26 30 7 Osijek 18 5 8 5 19 17 23 8 Istra 1961 19 5 5 9 17 22 20 9 Inter Zapresic 19 4 7 8 21 25 19 10 Cibalia 19 4 4 11 16 31 16 11 NK Zagreb 19 4 4 11 12 31 16 ------------------------- 12 Zadar 18 3 5 10 19 36 14 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 8 Rijeka v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1800) Sunday, December 9 Osijek v Dinamo Zagreb (1800)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.