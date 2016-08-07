Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 7
Hajduk Split 4 Istra 1961 0
Inter Zapresic 1 Rijeka 1
Saturday, August 6
Cibalia 0 Dinamo Zagreb 2
Friday, August 5
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 NK Split 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 4 3 1 0 9 2 10
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 3 3 0 0 7 0 9
3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 4 2 2 0 6 3 8
-------------------------
4 Dinamo Zagreb 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
-------------------------
5 Osijek 3 2 0 1 3 1 6
6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
7 Inter Zapresic 4 0 2 2 4 8 2
8 NK Split 4 0 2 2 0 4 2
-------------------------
9 Cibalia 4 0 1 3 5 10 1
-------------------------
10 Istra 1961 4 0 1 3 2 10 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 8
Lokomotiva Zagreb v Osijek (1800)