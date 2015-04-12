April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
Rijeka 4 NK Zagreb 1
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0
Saturday, April 11
Istra 1961 3 Hajduk Split 2
NK Split 1 Zadar 1
Friday, April 10
Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Osijek 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 28 20 8 0 64 17 68
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 28 16 8 4 58 23 56
3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 28 12 6 10 51 50 42
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split * 28 11 7 10 49 44 37
-------------------------
5 NK Split 28 7 12 9 32 35 33
6 NK Zagreb 28 9 6 13 32 47 33
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 28 8 7 13 28 38 31
8 Istra 1961 28 6 10 12 30 46 28
-------------------------
9 Zadar 28 7 6 15 32 63 27
-------------------------
10 Osijek 28 6 6 16 31 44 24
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation