Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 8 Rijeka 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Zadar 1 NK Split 0 Friday, December 7 Hajduk Split 1 Inter Zapresic 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Cibalia 0 NK Zagreb 2 Istra 1961 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 18 13 2 3 39 14 41 ------------------------- 2 Hajduk Split 19 9 6 4 27 14 33 3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 19 9 5 5 27 21 32 ------------------------- 4 Rijeka 19 9 5 5 28 23 32 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 19 9 4 6 28 26 31 6 NK Split 19 9 3 7 28 22 30 7 Osijek 18 5 8 5 19 17 23 8 Istra 1961 19 5 5 9 17 22 20 9 Inter Zapresic 19 4 7 8 21 25 19 10 Zadar 19 4 5 10 20 36 17 11 Cibalia 19 4 4 11 16 31 16 ------------------------- 12 NK Zagreb 19 4 4 11 12 31 16 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 9 Osijek v Dinamo Zagreb (1800)