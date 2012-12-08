Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 8
Rijeka 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Zadar 1 NK Split 0
Friday, December 7
Hajduk Split 1 Inter Zapresic 0
Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Cibalia 0
NK Zagreb 2 Istra 1961 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 18 13 2 3 39 14 41
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 19 9 6 4 27 14 33
3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 19 9 5 5 27 21 32
-------------------------
4 Rijeka 19 9 5 5 28 23 32
-------------------------
5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 19 9 4 6 28 26 31
6 NK Split 19 9 3 7 28 22 30
7 Osijek 18 5 8 5 19 17 23
8 Istra 1961 19 5 5 9 17 22 20
9 Inter Zapresic 19 4 7 8 21 25 19
10 Zadar 19 4 5 10 20 36 17
11 Cibalia 19 4 4 11 16 31 16
-------------------------
12 NK Zagreb 19 4 4 11 12 31 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 9
Osijek v Dinamo Zagreb (1800)