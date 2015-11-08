Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 8
Dinamo Zagreb 1 Istra 1961 0
Rijeka 2 NK Split 1
Saturday, November 7
Osijek 1 Hajduk Split 0
NK Zagreb 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Friday, November 6
Inter Zapresic 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 16 9 7 0 30 11 34
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 16 8 6 2 32 11 30
3 Hajduk Split 16 8 5 3 20 13 29
-------------------------
4 NK Split 16 7 4 5 17 15 25
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 16 6 2 8 24 26 20
6 Inter Zapresic 16 4 7 5 17 24 19
7 Istra 1961 16 4 6 6 16 25 18
8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 16 3 8 5 20 21 17
-------------------------
9 Osijek 16 3 4 9 12 27 13
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 16 1 5 10 14 29 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation