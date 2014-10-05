Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Dinamo Zagreb 3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0
Hajduk Split 1 Rijeka 1
Saturday, October 4
Istra 1961 2 NK Split 0
Osijek 4 Zadar 1
Friday, October 3
NK Zagreb 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 11 9 2 0 27 8 29
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 11 8 1 2 27 9 25
3 Hajduk Split 11 4 4 3 24 16 16
-------------------------
4 NK Split 11 3 4 4 13 14 13
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 11 4 1 6 19 22 13
6 NK Zagreb 11 3 4 4 16 19 13
7 Istra 1961 11 2 5 4 10 13 11
8 Osijek 11 3 2 6 12 16 11
-------------------------
9 Zadar 11 3 2 6 13 30 11
-------------------------
10 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 11 2 3 6 7 21 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation