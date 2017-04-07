Soccer-Bribery case Jeonbuk scout found dead at stadium: report
SEOUL, June 16 The former Jeonbuk Motors scout at the centre of a bribery scandal last year has been found dead at the team's home stadium, the club said on Friday.
April 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, April 7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 4 Cibalia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rijeka 26 21 5 0 53 15 68 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Zagreb 26 20 4 2 46 15 64 3 Osijek 26 14 5 7 37 27 47 4 Hajduk Split 26 13 7 6 43 23 46 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 27 8 5 14 32 32 29 6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 26 7 8 11 27 30 29 7 Istra 1961 26 7 8 11 25 37 29 8 Inter Zapresic 26 4 11 11 22 36 23 ------------------------- 9 NK Split 26 3 7 16 10 36 16 ------------------------- 10 Cibalia 27 1 6 20 17 61 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 8 Hajduk Split v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1300) Rijeka v Dinamo Zagreb (1700) Sunday, April 9 Istra 1961 v Inter Zapresic (1300) Osijek v NK Split (1700)
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Thursday, June 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 San Lorenzo 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Independiente 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56 2 River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52 3 Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51 4 San Lorenzo 28 15 4 9 44 34 49 5 Newell's Old Boys 27 14 6 7 38 25 48 ---------------
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, June 15 Fluminense 0 Gremio 2 Coritiba 0 Bahia 0 Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0