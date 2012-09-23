Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 23 Hajduk Split 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Saturday, September 22 Osijek 1 Cibalia 0 Rijeka 3 Dinamo Zagreb 0 Zadar 1 Inter Zapresic 5 Friday, September 21 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Istra 1961 0 NK Zagreb 2 NK Split 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 9 6 2 1 20 9 20 ------------------------- 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 9 6 0 3 17 13 18 3 Hajduk Split 9 4 3 2 15 9 15 ------------------------- 4 NK Split 9 5 0 4 14 10 15 ------------------------- 5 Rijeka 9 4 3 2 11 8 15 6 Osijek 9 3 5 1 8 4 14 7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 9 4 2 3 13 11 14 8 Istra 1961 9 3 3 3 7 7 12 9 Inter Zapresic 9 2 3 4 11 12 9 10 Cibalia 9 2 2 5 7 13 8 11 Zadar 9 0 4 5 6 18 4 ------------------------- 12 NK Zagreb 9 1 1 7 4 19 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation