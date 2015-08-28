Soccer-Italy beat Albania in match marred by crowd trouble
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 28 NK Zagreb 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 7 3 4 0 13 4 13 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 7 2 5 0 11 7 11 3 NK Split 7 3 2 2 7 7 11 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 8 3 1 4 15 13 10 ------------------------- 5 Hajduk Split 7 2 4 1 9 8 10 6 Istra 1961 7 2 4 1 12 12 10 7 Inter Zapresic 7 2 4 1 6 8 10 8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 7 2 3 2 14 13 9 ------------------------- 9 Osijek 7 1 2 4 5 12 5 ------------------------- 10 NK Zagreb 8 0 3 5 7 15 3 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 29 NK Split v Istra 1961 (1700) Dinamo Zagreb v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1900) Sunday, August 30 Inter Zapresic v Hajduk Split (1700) Rijeka v Osijek (1900)
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Italy 2 Albania 0 Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Spain 4 Israel 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spain 5 4 1 0 19 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Italy 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 3 Israel 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 4 Albania 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 5 Macedonia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3 6 Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 1 19 0 1: Fina