March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 9
Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Rijeka 0
Sunday, March 8
Osijek 0 Hajduk Split 1
Zadar 2 Istra 1961 0
Saturday, March 7
Dinamo Zagreb 2 NK Zagreb 0
NK Split 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 24 19 5 0 57 13 62
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 24 14 6 4 48 20 48
3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 24 11 5 8 47 39 38
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split * 24 11 6 7 45 36 36
-------------------------
5 NK Zagreb 24 8 6 10 27 39 30
6 NK Split 24 5 11 8 27 31 26
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 24 6 6 12 22 36 24
8 Osijek 24 6 4 14 28 39 22
-------------------------
9 Zadar 24 5 5 14 25 57 20
-------------------------
10 Istra 1961 24 3 10 11 23 39 19
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation