March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 18
Osijek 2 NK Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 27 19 6 2 53 18 63
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 27 16 10 1 43 18 58
3 Hajduk Split 27 13 8 6 35 20 47
-------------------------
4 NK Split 27 10 10 7 27 23 40
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 27 12 3 12 45 42 39
6 Inter Zapresic 27 7 12 8 26 36 33
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 27 6 9 12 30 36 27
8 Osijek 28 6 9 13 22 38 27
-------------------------
9 Istra 1961 27 4 10 13 22 40 22
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 28 1 7 20 19 51 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 19
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica v Istra 1961 (1400)
Rijeka v Inter Zapresic (1600)
Sunday, March 20
Hajduk Split v Dinamo Zagreb (1400)
Lokomotiva Zagreb v NK Split (1600)