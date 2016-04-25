April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday Monday, April 25 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 4 Inter Zapresic 1 Sunday, April 24 Hajduk Split 1 Rijeka 2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Osijek 0 Saturday, April 23 Istra 1961 1 NK Zagreb 4 NK Split 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 33 23 7 3 59 19 76 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 33 20 12 1 53 19 72 3 Hajduk Split 33 16 10 7 42 22 58 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 33 15 4 14 53 46 49 ------------------------- 5 NK Split 33 10 14 9 28 27 44 6 Inter Zapresic 33 8 14 11 30 45 38 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 33 8 12 13 36 39 36 8 Osijek 33 6 12 15 22 43 30 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 33 4 11 18 23 55 23 ------------------------- 10 NK Zagreb 33 3 8 22 25 56 17 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation