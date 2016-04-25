April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 25
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 4 Inter Zapresic 1
Sunday, April 24
Hajduk Split 1 Rijeka 2
Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Osijek 0
Saturday, April 23
Istra 1961 1 NK Zagreb 4
NK Split 0 Dinamo Zagreb 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 33 23 7 3 59 19 76
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 33 20 12 1 53 19 72
3 Hajduk Split 33 16 10 7 42 22 58
-------------------------
4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 33 15 4 14 53 46 49
-------------------------
5 NK Split 33 10 14 9 28 27 44
6 Inter Zapresic 33 8 14 11 30 45 38
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 33 8 12 13 36 39 36
8 Osijek 33 6 12 15 22 43 30
-------------------------
9 Istra 1961 33 4 11 18 23 55 23
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 33 3 8 22 25 56 17
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation