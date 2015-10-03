Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 3
Inter Zapresic 2 Dinamo Zagreb 2
Osijek 0 NK Split 1
Friday, October 2
Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 12 6 6 0 26 7 24
-------------------------
2 Hajduk Split 11 5 5 1 14 8 20
3 Rijeka 11 4 7 0 17 7 19
-------------------------
4 NK Split 12 5 3 4 12 11 18
-------------------------
5 Inter Zapresic 12 3 6 3 12 17 15
6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 12 4 2 6 18 20 14
7 Istra 1961 11 3 5 3 14 17 14
8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 12 2 7 3 16 18 13
-------------------------
9 Osijek 12 2 3 7 9 23 9
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 11 0 4 7 9 19 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 4
Hajduk Split v Istra 1961 (1300)
Rijeka v NK Zagreb (1700)