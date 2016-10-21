Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 NK Split 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rijeka 12 10 2 0 28 6 32 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Zagreb 12 8 2 2 19 10 26 3 Hajduk Split 12 7 3 2 25 12 24 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 12 7 3 2 18 11 24 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 12 4 2 6 16 16 14 6 Inter Zapresic 12 2 6 4 12 18 12 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 13 2 5 6 11 20 11 8 Istra 1961 12 2 4 6 13 19 10 ------------------------- 9 NK Split 13 1 4 8 6 19 7 ------------------------- 10 Cibalia 12 0 5 7 9 26 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Istra 1961 v Hajduk Split (1300) Dinamo Zagreb v Cibalia (1500) Sunday, October 23 Osijek v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1300) Rijeka v Inter Zapresic (1500)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)