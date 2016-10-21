Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, October 21 NK Split 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rijeka 12 10 2 0 28 6 32 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Zagreb 12 8 2 2 19 10 26 3 Hajduk Split 12 7 3 2 25 12 24 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 12 7 3 2 18 11 24 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 12 4 2 6 16 16 14 6 Inter Zapresic 12 2 6 4 12 18 12 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 13 2 5 6 11 20 11 8 Istra 1961 12 2 4 6 13 19 10 ------------------------- 9 NK Split 13 1 4 8 6 19 7 ------------------------- 10 Cibalia 12 0 5 7 9 26 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Istra 1961 v Hajduk Split (1300) Dinamo Zagreb v Cibalia (1500) Sunday, October 23 Osijek v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1300) Rijeka v Inter Zapresic (1500)