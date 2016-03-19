March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 19 Rijeka 4 Inter Zapresic 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 Istra 1961 0 Friday, March 18 Osijek 2 NK Zagreb 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 27 19 6 2 53 18 63 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 28 17 10 1 47 18 61 3 Hajduk Split 27 13 8 6 35 20 47 ------------------------- 4 NK Split 27 10 10 7 27 23 40 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 27 12 3 12 45 42 39 6 Inter Zapresic 28 7 12 9 26 40 33 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 28 7 9 12 32 36 30 8 Osijek 28 6 9 13 22 38 27 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 28 4 10 14 22 42 22 ------------------------- 10 NK Zagreb 28 1 7 20 19 51 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 20 Hajduk Split v Dinamo Zagreb (1400) Lokomotiva Zagreb v NK Split (1600)