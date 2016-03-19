March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 19
Rijeka 4 Inter Zapresic 0
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 Istra 1961 0
Friday, March 18
Osijek 2 NK Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 27 19 6 2 53 18 63
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 28 17 10 1 47 18 61
3 Hajduk Split 27 13 8 6 35 20 47
-------------------------
4 NK Split 27 10 10 7 27 23 40
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 27 12 3 12 45 42 39
6 Inter Zapresic 28 7 12 9 26 40 33
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 28 7 9 12 32 36 30
8 Osijek 28 6 9 13 22 38 27
-------------------------
9 Istra 1961 28 4 10 14 22 42 22
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 28 1 7 20 19 51 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 20
Hajduk Split v Dinamo Zagreb (1400)
Lokomotiva Zagreb v NK Split (1600)