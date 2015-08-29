Aug 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 29
Dinamo Zagreb 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
NK Split 3 Istra 1961 0
Friday, August 28
NK Zagreb 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 8 4 4 0 16 4 16
-------------------------
2 NK Split 8 4 2 2 10 7 14
3 Rijeka 7 2 5 0 11 7 11
-------------------------
4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 8 3 1 4 15 13 10
-------------------------
5 Hajduk Split 7 2 4 1 9 8 10
6 Inter Zapresic 7 2 4 1 6 8 10
7 Istra 1961 8 2 4 2 12 15 10
8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 8 2 3 3 14 16 9
-------------------------
9 Osijek 7 1 2 4 5 12 5
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 8 0 3 5 7 15 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 30
Inter Zapresic v Hajduk Split (1700)
Rijeka v Osijek (1900)