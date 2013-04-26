April 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 26
Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 NK Split 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 28 20 4 4 60 18 64
-------------------------
2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 29 15 7 7 51 35 52
3 Hajduk Split 28 13 9 6 41 24 48
-------------------------
4 NK Split 29 14 6 9 45 31 48
-------------------------
5 Rijeka 28 13 7 8 38 36 46
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 28 9 8 11 33 43 35
7 Istra 1961 28 8 10 10 30 29 34
8 Osijek 28 7 12 9 23 29 33
9 Zadar 28 7 7 14 29 52 28
10 Cibalia 28 7 5 16 23 38 26
11 NK Zagreb 28 6 6 16 24 51 24
-------------------------
12 Inter Zapresic 28 4 11 13 28 39 23
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 27
Osijek v NK Zagreb (1430)
Zadar v Inter Zapresic (1430)
Dinamo Zagreb v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1700)
Istra 1961 v Cibalia (1700)
Sunday, April 28
Hajduk Split v Rijeka (1700)