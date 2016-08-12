Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 12 NK Split 2 Cibalia 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 4 3 1 0 10 2 10 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 4 3 1 0 9 2 10 3 Hajduk Split 4 3 0 1 7 4 9 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 4 3 0 1 6 3 9 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 4 2 2 0 6 3 8 6 NK Split 5 0 3 2 2 6 3 7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 4 0 2 2 4 7 2 8 Inter Zapresic 4 0 2 2 4 8 2 ------------------------- 9 Cibalia 5 0 2 3 7 12 2 ------------------------- 10 Istra 1961 4 0 1 3 2 10 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 13 Dinamo Zagreb v Inter Zapresic (1700) Rijeka v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1900) Sunday, August 14 Istra 1961 v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1700) Osijek v Hajduk Split (1900)