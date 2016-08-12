Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 12
NK Split 2 Cibalia 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 4 3 1 0 10 2 10
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 4 3 1 0 9 2 10
3 Hajduk Split 4 3 0 1 7 4 9
-------------------------
4 Osijek 4 3 0 1 6 3 9
-------------------------
5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 4 2 2 0 6 3 8
6 NK Split 5 0 3 2 2 6 3
7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 4 0 2 2 4 7 2
8 Inter Zapresic 4 0 2 2 4 8 2
-------------------------
9 Cibalia 5 0 2 3 7 12 2
-------------------------
10 Istra 1961 4 0 1 3 2 10 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 13
Dinamo Zagreb v Inter Zapresic (1700)
Rijeka v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1900)
Sunday, August 14
Istra 1961 v Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (1700)
Osijek v Hajduk Split (1900)