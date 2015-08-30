Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Inter Zapresic 0 Hajduk Split 2
Rijeka 5 Osijek 0
Saturday, August 29
Dinamo Zagreb 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
NK Split 3 Istra 1961 0
Friday, August 28
NK Zagreb 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 8 4 4 0 16 4 16
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 8 3 5 0 16 7 14
3 NK Split 8 4 2 2 10 7 14
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split 8 3 4 1 11 8 13
-------------------------
5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 8 3 1 4 15 13 10
6 Istra 1961 8 2 4 2 12 15 10
7 Inter Zapresic 8 2 4 2 6 10 10
8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 8 2 3 3 14 16 9
-------------------------
9 Osijek 8 1 2 5 5 17 5
-------------------------
10 NK Zagreb 8 0 3 5 7 15 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation