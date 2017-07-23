FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings
July 23, 2017 / 6:54 PM

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 23          
Inter Zapresic           2 Hajduk Split  2  
Istra 1961               1 Osijek        1  
Saturday, July 22        
Rijeka                   4 NK Rudes      1  
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 NK Lokomotiva 0  
Friday, July 21          
Dinamo Zagreb            4 HNK Cibalia   0  
   Standings                P W D L F A Pts 
1  Dinamo Zagreb            2 2 0 0 6 0 6   
-------------------------
2  Rijeka                   2 2 0 0 6 1 6   
3  Hajduk Split             2 1 1 0 5 3 4   
3  Inter Zapresic           2 1 1 0 5 3 4   
-------------------------
5  Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 1 0 1 1 2 3   
6  Osijek                   2 0 2 0 2 2 2   
7  Istra 1961               2 0 1 1 1 3 1   
8  NK Rudes                 2 0 1 1 2 5 1   
-------------------------
9  NK Lokomotiva            2 0 0 2 1 4 0   
-------------------------
10 HNK Cibalia              2 0 0 2 1 7 0   
1:   Champions League preliminary round 
2-4: Europa League preliminary round    
9:   Relegation play-off                
10:  Relegation

