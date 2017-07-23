UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

2 Min Read
July 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 23 Inter Zapresic 2 Hajduk Split 2 Istra 1961 1 Osijek 1 Saturday, July 22 Rijeka 4 NK Rudes 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 NK Lokomotiva 0 Friday, July 21 Dinamo Zagreb 4 HNK Cibalia 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 3 Hajduk Split 2 1 1 0 5 3 4 3 Inter Zapresic 2 1 1 0 5 3 4 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 6 Osijek 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 7 Istra 1961 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 8 NK Rudes 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 ------------------------- 9 NK Lokomotiva 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 ------------------------- 10 HNK Cibalia 2 0 0 2 1 7 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation