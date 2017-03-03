BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Friday Friday, March 3 Istra 1961 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rijeka 22 18 4 0 44 11 58 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Zagreb 22 16 4 2 35 14 52 3 Hajduk Split 22 12 5 5 38 19 41 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 22 11 5 6 30 23 38 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 23 7 7 9 23 24 28 6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 22 7 2 13 26 28 23 7 Istra 1961 23 5 8 10 22 34 23 8 Inter Zapresic 22 4 9 9 21 31 21 ------------------------- 9 NK Split 22 2 6 14 9 31 12 ------------------------- 10 Cibalia 22 1 6 15 16 49 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 4 Dinamo Zagreb v Inter Zapresic (1400) Rijeka v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1600) Sunday, March 5 Osijek v Hajduk Split (1400) NK Split v Cibalia (1600)
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)