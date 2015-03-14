UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 14 Hajduk Split 1 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Friday, March 13 NK Zagreb 1 NK Split 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 25 19 6 0 58 14 63 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 24 14 6 4 48 20 48 3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 25 11 5 9 47 43 38 ------------------------- 4 Hajduk Split * 25 11 7 7 46 37 37 ------------------------- 5 NK Zagreb 25 8 6 11 28 41 30 6 NK Split 25 6 11 8 29 32 29 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 25 7 6 12 26 36 27 8 Osijek 24 6 4 14 28 39 22 ------------------------- 9 Zadar 24 5 5 14 25 57 20 ------------------------- 10 Istra 1961 24 3 10 11 23 39 19 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 15 Istra 1961 v Osijek (1400) Rijeka v Zadar (1600)
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.